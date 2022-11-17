GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE SWK opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

