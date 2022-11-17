GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $317.94 million and approximately $430,534.75 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

