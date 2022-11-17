Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom Sells 2,703 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Genpact Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:G traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,666. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
