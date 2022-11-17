Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom Sells 2,703 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genpact Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:G traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,666. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 92.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,996 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 207.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 831,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.