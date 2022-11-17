Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

