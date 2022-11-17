Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.23 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00012231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $20.46 million and $3.23 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002674 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00566664 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.93 or 0.29516584 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
