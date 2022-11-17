Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.7 %

IT traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $346.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gartner

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,338.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,238. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.