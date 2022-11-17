Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,629. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 193.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Galapagos Company Profile

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

