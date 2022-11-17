G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,955.65 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00079309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00060920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023510 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000260 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.