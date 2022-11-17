FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pear Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pear Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Pear Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

PEAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PEAR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,415. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,047.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 995,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,352. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

