FY2024 EPS Estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Raised by Analyst

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for MINISO Group in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for MINISO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

NYSE MNSO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 232,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 177,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

