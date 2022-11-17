FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$6.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

