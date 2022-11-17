FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toshiba in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toshiba’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.70. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

