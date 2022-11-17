FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SASI)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Additive Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Sigma Additive Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SASI opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.