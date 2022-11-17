FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sema4 in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sema4’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Sema4 Price Performance

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. Sema4 had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,667 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Sema4 by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sema4 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sema4 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,728,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Further Reading

