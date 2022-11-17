FY2022 EPS Estimates for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Increased by Analyst

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolarityTE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.20). The consensus estimate for PolarityTE’s current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PolarityTE’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.70 on Thursday. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolarityTE

PolarityTE Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

