FY2022 EPS Estimates for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Increased by Analyst

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolarityTE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.20). The consensus estimate for PolarityTE’s current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PolarityTE’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.
NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.70 on Thursday. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.
PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
