FY2022 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.04 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

