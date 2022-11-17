FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 8.93.

OTLY opened at 1.94 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 1.86 and a 1-year high of 10.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Oatly Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after buying an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth $8,263,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

