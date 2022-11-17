FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05).

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELYM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Eliem Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.