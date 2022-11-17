FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.97). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.
Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %
CGEM stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
