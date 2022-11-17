FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.97). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %

CGEM stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.