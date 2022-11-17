FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clipper Realty Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clipper Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Clipper Realty’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Clipper Realty Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CLPR opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -92.68%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.