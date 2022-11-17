FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clipper Realty Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clipper Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Clipper Realty’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLPR opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 304,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -92.68%.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.