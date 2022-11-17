FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

AGEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Agenus stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3,109.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

