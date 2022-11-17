FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABOS. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ABOS opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,033,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

