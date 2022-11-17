FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Holley Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Holley Stock Down 21.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Holley by 111.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Holley by 25.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the period.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

