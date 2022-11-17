FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Issued By Lifesci Capital

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the technology company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.26). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COGT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $509.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,862,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.