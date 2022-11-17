Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FJTNF remained flat at $8.00 on Thursday. Fuji Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

