FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 57,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 7,522,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,400,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

