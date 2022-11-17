FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.

FTCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 31,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $229.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.44. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $163,055.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,456,365 shares of company stock worth $4,592,683. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in FTC Solar by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FTC Solar by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

