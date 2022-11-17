Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS):

11/9/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €37.00 ($38.14) to €32.00 ($32.99).

11/3/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($24.74) to €22.00 ($22.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.05) to €33.00 ($34.02). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.71) to €17.10 ($17.63).

10/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($41.24) to €36.00 ($37.11). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a €24.00 ($24.74) price target on the stock, down previously from €37.00 ($38.14).

10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €57.95 ($59.74) to €51.80 ($53.40).

10/18/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after buying an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 82,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

