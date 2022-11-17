Franchise Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,640 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 559% compared to the average volume of 552 call options.

Franchise Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 7,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,716. The company has a market capitalization of $935.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Franchise Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.