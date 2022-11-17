FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading 3.6% Higher

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 43,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 140,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

FPX Nickel Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$88.60 million and a P/E ratio of -21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.