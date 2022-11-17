FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Trading Down 19.2 %

FOXWW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,951. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

