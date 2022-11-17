Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 5.74 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.25 and a 1-year high of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.15.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

