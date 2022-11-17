Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 5.74 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.25 and a 1-year high of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.15.
About Fortitude Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortitude Gold (FTCO)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.