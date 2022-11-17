Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

