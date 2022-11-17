Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN opened at $161.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $174.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

