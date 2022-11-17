Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $507.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $677.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

