Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.72 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 769.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

