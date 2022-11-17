Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Forian Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of FORA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Forian has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Forian by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

(Get Rating)

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

