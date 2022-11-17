Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.
Shares of FORA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Forian has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.16.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
