Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Update

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

FLNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,867. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 1,572.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

