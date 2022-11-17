Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.