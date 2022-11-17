First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.10. 610,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 975,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.
