First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.77. Approximately 15,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.
