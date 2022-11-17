First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.35. 3,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

