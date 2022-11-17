First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.35. 3,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
