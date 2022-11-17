First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FFA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. 20,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,886. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 257.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

