First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29. 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.