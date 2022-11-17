First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,445. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

