First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Stock Price Up 4.8%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. 1,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

