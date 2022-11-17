First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

First National Price Performance

First National stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. First National has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in First National by 30.4% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

