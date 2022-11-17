First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

