First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.58. 439,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,135. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

