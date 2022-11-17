FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Price Target Raised to €17.20 at Berenberg Bank

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €15.50 ($15.98) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($19.59) to €16.70 ($17.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

